Transnet ends contract of acting CEO Tau Morwe
Morwe will be replaced by acting CFO Mohammed Mahomedy
Transnet has decided not to extend the contract of acting CEO Tau Morwe, the state-owned entity announced on Wednesday.
His contract comes to an end on Friday.
Morwe was appointed as acting CEO in November 2018 after the axing of Siyabonga Gama.
Gama's contract was terminated with six months’ notice, but his last day in the post was October 22.
Gama’s axing came after investigations found that he, former CEO Brian Molefe and Gupta associates may have acted unlawfully in relation to the purchase of 1,064 locomotives for R54bn.
He tried to fight his removal in court but was unsuccessful.
Transnet on Wednesday said Morwe would be replaced by acting CFO Mohammed Mahomedy, who will now be acting CEO.
It is not clear why Morwe's contract was not extended.
Transnet was one of the state-owned entities looted during the state-capture project.
A new board, led by Popo Molefe, was put in place in April 2018. Since then the entity has taken steps to remove officials implicated in malfeasance and to retrieve money lost through dodgy deals.
Transnet is expected to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in June.
The entity's board acknowledged the "good work" done by Morwe since he took office and expressed its appreciation.
"To this extent the board commits to continuing with the programme and plans started by Mr Morwe," Molefe said in a statement on behalf of the board.
"The stability of the organisation remains a key focus of the board and this appointment was made with this in mind, giving consideration to Mahomedy’s experience at Transnet over a period of more than 12 years."
Molefe said the board was working on filling critical vacancies at Transnet, including group CEO and CGO, in the coming months.