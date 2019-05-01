Transnet ends contract of acting CEO Tau Morwe

Transnet has decided not to extend the contract of acting CEO Tau Morwe, the state-owned entity announced on Wednesday.

His contract comes to an end on Friday.

Morwe was appointed as acting CEO in November 2018 after the axing of Siyabonga Gama.

Gama's contract was terminated with six months’ notice, but his last day in the post was October 22.

Gama’s axing came after investigations found that he, former CEO Brian Molefe and Gupta associates may have acted unlawfully in relation to the purchase of 1,064 locomotives for R54bn.

He tried to fight his removal in court but was unsuccessful.

Transnet on Wednesday said Morwe would be replaced by acting CFO Mohammed Mahomedy, who will now be acting CEO.

It is not clear why Morwe's contract was not extended.

Transnet was one of the state-owned entities looted during the state-capture project.