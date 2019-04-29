EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa needs support as he tries to turn tide against graft

Former president Thabo Mbeki said it best.

Mbeki spoke last week about the ANC owning up to the consequences of “corruption, loss of integrity and lawlessness” and how during that time he could not bring himself to tell people to vote for the party he had led.

Critics might want to remind him that the rot dates back to before what is popularly known as the nine “wasted years” under former president Jacob Zuma. After all, Zuma’s legal troubles mostly relate to alleged corruption linked to the so-called arms deal, which was approved when Mbeki was deputy president.

The period under Zuma just took it to a totally different level.

Despite what has transpired in the various commissions, another former president, Kgalema Motlanthe, has said it was not an absolute waste — there were some successes as well.

As the memory fades of what preceded the last 25 years of democracy, a milestone reached on Saturday, it is often easy to forget where we’ve come from. From a country that would jail one for daring to love a person of a different colour or the same gender, SA has improved in many ways.

In less than two weeks, we will be holding the sixth all-race national election, which is being touted as the most hotly contested since 1994.

The latter is probably a sign of how the ANC has failed to deliver on the promise of those days. The moral leadership of Nelson Mandela is long forgotten and the party has overseen a decade of state capture in which it shielded a president who showed very little regard for the constitution.

Key institutions such as the SA Revenue Service (Sars), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the State Security Agency were hollowed out and used for dubious political gain, while state-owned companies such as Eskom and Transnet were decimated.

And while all of this was happening the economy was crumbling, unemployment reached all-time highs and the mismanagement of the public purse punished the poor with a VAT increase.

As we move forward from the milestone in our democracy, there is the danger of complacency. The forces responsible for this state of affairs are not lying down and are ready to thwart President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts.