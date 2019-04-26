‘You lied to me’ — Cyril Ramaphosa tells Nomgcobo Jiba

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told former senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) official Nomgcobo Jiba that one of the reasons he has fired her is because she lied to him.

Ramaphosa wrote to Jiba, former deputy director of public prosecutions and the former head of the serious commercial crimes unit, Lawrence Mrwebi, on Thursday evening, telling them of their immediate dismissal.

The letters also reveal that Mrwebi asked to go on retirement, while Jiba asked to be appointed in a senior position in public services. Ramaphosa denied both those requests.

In the letter sent to Jiba, which was published by the presidency on Friday, Ramaphosa said the findings made against her by the inquiry into her fitness to hold office, were of a very serious nature and that representations made by her did not offer any reason not to accept the recommendation that he should axe her.

The inquiry, headed by retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro, recommended to Ramaphosa that he remove both Jiba and Mrwebi from their posts after hearing six weeks of evidence pertaining to their fitness to hold office earlier this year.

Read the president's letters to Jiba and Mrwebi here: