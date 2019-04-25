National

Mokgoro inquiry paves way for sacking of NPA pair

President Cyril Ramaphosa has until Thursday to decide the future of Jiba and Mrwebi

BL PREMIUM
25 April 2019 - 06:00 Claudi Mailovich

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.