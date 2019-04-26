EDITORIAL: Now is the time for Ramaphosa to act on Jiba and Mrwebi

Trying to choose the most potent symbol of Jacob Zuma’s misrule is not easy. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which has had six permanent heads in the past two decades, although incumbents are supposed to serve for 10 years, is probably near the top of the list.

It’s a tale of an organisation that pandered to politicians and was staffed with officials who showed no regard for their duties, or respect for the courts they are supposed to serve.

Two of the most controversial figures that moved up the ranks were Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi. They were elevated to their roles as deputy national director of public prosecutions and special director of prosecutions, respectively, by the former president.

As acting NDPP, Jiba instituted racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen, who was incidentally investigating sensitive cases involving controversial businessman Toshan Panday, a former business partner of Zuma’s son Edward. Mrwebi dropped charges against another Zuma ally, former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

The courts set aside both decisions, but Booysen was re-indicted. Mdluli, on the other hand, has still not faced the graft charges despite prosecutors and the Hawks believing there was a case to answer.

Over the years, the pair were protected by Zuma, who was the only one who could suspend or investigate them after serious judicial criticisms started rolling in over how they had conducted themselves in litigation, which led to them being struck from the roll of advocates in 2016.