Brian Dames steps down from Eskom task team

Dames noted concerns regarding ‘perceived conflict of interest’ relating to the scope of work and terms of reference of the task team

19 December 2018 - 11:14 Genevieve Quintal
Former Eskom CEO Brian Dames. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

African Rainbow Energy and Power CEO Brian Dames has stepped down from the Eskom sustainability task team, just a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed him.

Last week, Ramaphosa appointed an eight-person task team to advise the government on ways to manage the financial and operational crises at Eskom, which led to the return of load-shedding and threatened the country’s fiscal sustainability.

On Wednesday, the presidency said Dames had informed Ramaphosa that while he was prepared to serve the country, he was unable to sit on the task team.

Dames, who is also a former Eskom CEO, had noted concerns raised regarding “perceived conflict of interest” relating to the scope of work and terms of reference of the task team, presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said. 

It was based on these concerns that Dames asked to be released from the team.

“President Ramaphosa has expressed his appreciation for Mr Dames’s willingness to serve, and respects the judgment he has exercised,” Diko said. 

The presidency said it would not be replacing Dames.

The task team has been given a broad mandate that will include assessing the “appropriateness of the current Eskom business model and structure”.

It will also review a turnaround strategy submitted by the board, including “key assumptions, impact on tariffs and industry, and viability of proposed solutions on the future role of Eskom”, according to the presidency statement last week announcing the team. 

The task team will issue its report before the end of January.

