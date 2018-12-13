How Eskom hopes to get ahead of coal supply crunch

“It’s progress, but we are certainly not out of the woods yet”, Eskom GM of operations Dan Mashigo said at a media briefing.

Eskom’s situation, both financially and operationally, is indeed dire. Its debt cost have ballooned but electricity sales continue to decline. In November it began implementing load shedding, which is a last resort to prevent a nationwide blackout. Recent power cuts have not been directly caused by coal shortages but rather by plant breakdowns resulting from inadequate maintenance.

Still, the question of coal supply weighs heavily on Eskom.

Mashigo said a number of factors conspired to cause its coal supply crunch.

Critically, a decision under former management to suspend investment in cost-plus mines has directly caused these five mines to now fall short. “We are not getting contractual values from cost-plus mines because we did not capitalise mines at the right times,” Mashigo said.

The "cost-plus" strategy was to invest capital in coal mines, in order to lock in long-term supply agreements at good prices (cost plus a modest margin).

Mashigo said the utility was also in competition with the export market when trying to secure coal. About 80Mt was moved out of SA in 2017, he said.

Mashigo said Eskom would prioritise investing in its cost-plus mines, even within its severe capital constraints, and would seek to extend these and other long-term fixed price contracts where appropriate.

Assisted by Transnet, a railway solution would also help it bring more coal from Limpopo to its Mpumalanga power stations.

steynl@businesslive.co.za