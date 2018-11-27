Parliament wants lotteries commission’s use of proactive fund investigated

Parliament’s trade and industry committee is expected to ask trade and industry minister Rob Davies to look into the use by the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) of its proactive fund, which amounts to about R140m annually.

Committee chair Joan Fubbs said on Tuesday that the minister would also be asked to probe the allegations made by NLC chair Alfred Nevhutanda that its computer system had been hacked.

The NLC’s role is to regulate all lotteries and distribute funds via agencies to good causes. It gave a presentation to the committee on its work on Tuesday, during which DA MPs questioned executives about the use of the proactive fund.

The commission was empowered, through a 2015 amendment to its enabling act, to grant funding proactively to worthy causes without the need for applications. This was to address the need by organisations for funding when they did not have the ability to submit formal applications.

A lot of the projects funded through the proactive fund are infrastructure projects such as schools and early childhood development facilities.

DA spokesperson on trade and industry Dean Macpherson claimed that there were problems with the proactive fund, which he said was being used as a “slush fund” to enrich very few people.