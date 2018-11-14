Barbara Hogan did not meet the Guptas during her time as minister

She said that in 2004, Essop Pahad, in whose home Ahmed Kathrada — her partner the late struggle stalwart — had spent a lot of time as a young child, called and invited the couple to a lunch with some of his friends.

Hogan said the Guptas were there, and it was the first time she got to know about them, but did not talk to them at the lunch. The next occasion was after she was fired as a minister, when she and Kathrada were invited to a lunch with the Indian high commission, to meet a cabinet minister from India.

Hogan said Ajay Gupta arrived at the event and sat at a table alone. She said he seemed to be in a ‘‘filthy mood’’ and did not talk to anyone.

Hogan also testified to the commission on Wednesday about the cancellation of SAA's Johannesburg to Mumbai route. She said she was confused when she heard SAA was looking at cancelling the India route, because it was actually the ‘‘least loss-making’’ route.

She said that at the time she was aware that many of SAA's international routes were recording losses but the Mumbai route was not as bad as others. This was happening at a time when the Gupta-linked Jet Airways, an Indian airline, was lobbying to take over that same route.

Hogan had told the commission, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, that she believes former president Jacob Zuma removed her as public enterprise minister because she would not do his bidding in relation to state-owned enterprises, and the appointment of boards and CEOs.