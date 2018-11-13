Hogan says she was fired for differing with Zuma on SOEs

Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan says she was fired from the cabinet in 2010 after bumping heads with then president Jacob Zuma over appointments at state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Hogan told the state-capture inquiry on Tuesday that while she was waiting for Zuma to respond to a request for a meeting regarding the appointment of a new Transnet board and chair, she was told that she was being dismissed.

The former minister had been trying to table a memo in the cabinet to have the new board appointments and chair approved, but Zuma would not allow it — this after Zuma had put a stop to her appointing a new group CEO because he was insistent that Siyabonga Gama be given the job, even though he was facing allegations of wrongdoing. Gama was eventually fired from Transnet in 2010, before Hogan was axed.

Gama successfully challenged his dismissal and was later appointed CEO. He was subsequently fired in October this year, but has challenged that decision in the courts.

On October 31 2010, a Sunday, Hogan was called to a meeting with Zuma where then ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe was present. ‘‘I met with the president and Mr Mantashe and [Zuma] said the national executive committee (NEC) had decided that I ought to be redeployed as the ambassador of Finland,’’ Hogan said.

She said she would not accept the redeployment and would resign from parliament. Her reason for declining was that she could not expect her partner, ANC stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, who had been jailed during apartheid, to leave his country, family and friends.

Hogan said she thanked Zuma for the opportunity to serve the country as a cabinet minister. The former minister said she was later watching TV, and it was portrayed by the presidency that those being removed from the executive were incompetent.

Hogan was replaced as public enterprise minister by Malusi Gigaba — who has been accused of being central to the state- capture scandal, ensuring that the boards of SOEs were littered with Gupta associates.

She said she spent the night clearing out her office at home and went back to her ministerial office the next day to hand over documents to be filed. She said she also requested her secretary to organise a handover meeting with Gigaba. However, Gigaba declined the meeting.

No complaints about Hogan’s work

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who is heading the state- capture inquiry, asked Hogan if Zuma had ever indicated that he was unhappy with her and her work, or whether any SOE boards had complained about her. She said no.

‘‘It is quite clear that there were very sharp differences in opinion between you and the president on issues in your portfolio,’’ Zondo said. Hogan said she was aware of the fact that they had a difference of opinion, but that Zuma had never called to say he was unhappy. She said she realised that dealing with women who held differing views might have been an ‘‘uncomfortable experience’’ for Zuma, but that she was always careful to be respectful.

‘‘At times we did butt heads, and yes we are two very different kinds of people, but I think those who have worked with me have found that, while I am firm in certain principles, I am also very open to discussion and points of view,’’ Hogan told the commission.

‘‘The fact that the president was just not working from the same set of values probably contributed to the breakdown in the relationship.’’

Hogan said the Transnet memo she had proposed to the cabinet was withdrawn after she was axed, and two weeks later, at the next cabinet meeting, Gigaba put forward a proposal for a new Transnet board, which was approved. She said Gigaba had recommended some of the names she had put forward, but not all of them.

