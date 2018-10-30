National

SA spends too much time on populism, says Lesetja Kganyago

The Reserve Bank governor says ‘the amount of time squandered discussing Reserve Bank nationalisation’ is of particular concern

30 October 2018 - 14:28 Ntando Thukwana
Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
SA spends too much time debating populist issues such as the proposed nationalisation of the central bank, instead of focusing on steps to boost the economy, South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Monday. 

 “We have spent too much of the year indulging in populism instead of making pragmatic choices,” Kganyago said in in the foreword to the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy review in Pretoria. “A particular concern for me has been the amount of time we have squandered discussing Reserve Bank nationalisation.”

The ANC decided in December that it would pursue changes to the constitution to make land expropriation without compensation easier and that the Reserve Bank should be state-owned.  

In August, the EFF tabled a bill to change the ownership of the Reserve Bank. “No one can explain what SA [would] gain from this step, or why it would justify the potential costs” of nationalising the central bank, Kganyago said.

“Clearly this subject excites some passion, so we keep talking about it, but it is the wrong priority. If we are serious about SA’s economic performance, we need to be more focused in our agenda-setting.”

SA hasn’t expanded at more than 2% annually since 2013 and fell into a recession in the second quarter. Without the appropriate reforms, growth is likely to stay muted, according to the monetary policy review.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a stimulus plan to boost growth and pledged to attract $100bn to the economy in the next five years. Since announcing this in April, China, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Daimler’s Mercedes- Benz unit have pledged $35.5bn. At an investment summit last week, companies promised almost $20bn.

“If the amount can be delivered, it will actually have a massive impact,” Kganyago said at a forum after the release of the policy review. “Is this amount achievable? I do not know, but there is nothing wrong with being ambitious.”

While the large budget deficit could help boost domestic demand, tax increases announced in February may have the opposite effect, the Reserve Bank said.“Given this mix of stimulatory and contradictory elements, fiscal policy is perhaps best described as having one foot on the brake and the other on the accelerator.” 

Bloomberg

Interest rates to rise in the next two years, says Reserve Bank

The central bank estimates that SA’s repo rate will increase from 6.5% to 7.7% by the end of 2020 to contain rising inflation
Economy
9 hours ago

Committee concludes hearings on land expropriation without compensation

Parliament’s joint constitutional review committee will in November begin deliberating and drafting its report
National
3 days ago

Constitution should be amended to provide expropriation clarity, parliament hears

African Farmers Association of SA tells constitutional review committee the willing-buyer, willing-seller model of land redistribution has proven to ...
National
4 days ago

Lesetja Kganyago: Inflation targeting is the only way to bolster the economy

Kganyago denies that he called the ANC headquarters to complain about conflicting statements on Reserve Bank
Economy
1 month ago

Lesetja Kganyago vows to fight for Reserve Bank, whoever owns it

Any tinkering with its mandate — or its assets — will encounter a protracted court battle, he says
National
1 month ago

