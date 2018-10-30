No respite for SA’s jobless as unemployment rate climbs to 27.5%

The unemployment rate has accelerated to 27.5% in the third quarter from 27.2% in the second quarter of 2018, according to the quarterly labour force survey released on Tuesday.

This is marginally higher than the forecast 27.4% for third quarter.

The jobless rate has climbed steadily since the second quarter of 2018 after the rate rose to 26.7% in the first quarter. The economy then slipped into a recession in the second quarter.

There are now 16.4-million employed people and 6.2-million unemployed.

The number of unemployed declined in seven out of 10 industries.

The industries that recorded larger declines in employment were private households, mining and manufacturing.

The declines were offset by employment gains in finance and other business services, which created 102,000 new jobs, and trade and construction.