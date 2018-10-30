Economy

No respite for SA’s jobless as unemployment rate climbs to 27.5%

The jobless rate has climbed steadily since the second quarter of 2018 after the rate rose to 26.7% in the first quarter

30 October 2018 - 12:22 ASHA SPECKMAN
Picture: THE TIMES
Picture: THE TIMES

The unemployment rate has accelerated to 27.5% in the third quarter from 27.2% in the second quarter of 2018, according to the quarterly labour force survey released on Tuesday.

This is marginally higher than the forecast 27.4% for third quarter.

The jobless rate has climbed steadily since the second quarter of 2018 after the rate rose to 26.7% in the first quarter. The economy then slipped into a recession in the second quarter.

There are now 16.4-million employed people and 6.2-million unemployed.

The number of unemployed declined in seven out of 10 industries.

The industries that recorded larger declines in employment were private households, mining and manufacturing.

The declines were offset by employment gains in finance and other business services, which created 102,000 new jobs, and trade and construction.

Employment gains were recorded in seven of the nine provinces, with Limpopo, Gauteng and Mpumalanga leading. The Free State and Eastern Cape were the only provinces recording employment losses.

The expanded unemployment rate, which includes discouraged work seekers, rose by 0.1 of a percentage point to 37.3%. In the second quarter the rate was 37.2%.

Over the period in review, the number of discouraged work seekers decreased by 131,000 while the working age population grew by 153,000 people, or 0.4%, in the third quarter compared with the previous quarter.  

The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group declined 0.8% to 52.8%, quarter on quarter. 

The informal sector recorded employment gains of 188,000. 

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said: “Regardless of the level of education, young people aged 15-24 years remain vulnerable.”

The unemployment rate has moderated from a historic high of 27.7% in 2017, although it remains stubbornly high. Weak growth, a slew of negative credit ratings and political uncertainty caused it to rise in 2017.

Ahead of the survey announcement, Investec forecast that the unemployment rate would rise to 27.4%.

Investec economist Lara Hodes said: “A notable uptick in investment, which would ultimately lift business confidence and potential GDP growth is required to enhance employment rates.”

The national treasury and Reserve Bank forecast GDP growth of 0.7% for 2018 against the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) downward revised expectation of 0.8%.

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca forecast little change in the unemployment rate “given depressed business conditions”.

Higher rates of unemployment have constrained the willingness of consumers and their ability to spend. This was reflected in still weak private sector credit extension data for September that was published on Monday.

Consumption accounts for two-thirds of GDP. The debt to disposable income rate for households also remained elevated in to September. 

“A credit-fuelled recovery in consumption expenditure is not expected and, as such, any significant demand-led inflationary pressures should remain absent,’’ Hodes said. 

SpeckmanA@businesslive.co.za

Interest rates to rise in the next two years, says Reserve Bank

The central bank estimates that SA’s repo rate will increase from 6.5% to 7.7% by the end of 2020 to contain rising inflation
Economy
7 hours ago

Case for higher minimum pay is dangerous

It's depressing that the jobs summit retreated into a fantasy world
Opinion
2 days ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: SA’s inequality gap is unsustainable but populism will not help fix it

The rising sense of resentment exhibited by those who feel left behind is amplified when those who have the power to intervene are seen to be doing ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Interest rates to rise in the next two years, ...
Economy
2.
Salary increases mainly get pocketed by the taxman
Economy
3.
Credit growth slows, but is better than expected
Economy
4.
SA to get more than R290bn in investment as ...
Economy
5.
Slower growth and more debt, and the good news ...
Economy

Related Articles

All South Africans should help to cultivate a start-up culture
Opinion

Confident Americans spend and earn more but save less
World / Americas

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Artificial intelligence and the jobs threat
Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Public service labour relations threatened by medium-term budget, says PSA
National / Labour

Collective effort will get Africa’s youth out of the doldrums
Opinion

Cosatu: Tito Mboweni’s ‘mild’ medium-term budget lacks details
National / Labour

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.