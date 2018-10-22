Human settlements eyes launch of investment drive for spatial planning
Mayors join effort in Sip7, an integrated space and public transport programme aimed at bringing people closer to urban centres
The department of human settlements and mayors of ageing cities and towns plan to launch a co-ordinated investment drive to get the strategic integrated projects seven (Sip7) off the ground.
Sip7 is a multibillion-rand integrated urban space and public transport programme aimed at rebuilding and transforming spatial planning to bring people closer to urban centres.
However, since its launch in 2012 little work or co-ordination has been done, with only one meeting held in 2014 between involved departments and municipalities.
Sip7 was also formed to respond to SA’s ageing national infrastructure and formulate a plan for the next 20 years by “resuscitating critical infrastructure”.
In 2017, SA’s professional association of civil engineers issued a damning report on state-run infrastructure, saying it is not coping with demand and the public will probably be subjected to severe inconvenience and danger unless prompt action is taken.
The SA Institute of Civil Engineers has found that, with a few notable exceptions, every segment of the state’s work is bedevilled by poor planning, a lack of skill and capacity, corruption, neglect and poor maintenance.
A meeting held by the Sip7 committee on Friday has renewed the commitment of stakeholders to realise its objectives, according to human settlements minister Nomaindia Mfeketo. Her department emphasised that private-public partnerships would fund the envisaged plans.
Human settlements director-general Mbulelo Tshangana said 50 government-led catalytic projects are already at various stages of implementation. However, a lot more still has to be done.
Gauteng housing MEC Dikgang Moiloa said the province needs at least R60bn to get its infrastructure plans under way. This includes the expansion of the Gautrain rail system. He said different spheres of government will co-ordinate and identify investment opportunities by the private sector.
“The private sector is beginning to give signals that they are interested in joining the projects and investing, and they are not talking small money. It does appear that while work has been going on, there’s a new mood by the private sector to come to the party,” he said.
The project co-ordinators have also identified policy and institutional challenges as some of the blockages experienced by municipalities that have embarked on the integration programmes.
