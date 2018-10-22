Human settlements eyes launch of investment drive for spatial planning

The department of human settlements and mayors of ageing cities and towns plan to launch a co-ordinated investment drive to get the strategic integrated projects seven (Sip7) off the ground.

Sip7 is a multibillion-rand integrated urban space and public transport programme aimed at rebuilding and transforming spatial planning to bring people closer to urban centres.

However, since its launch in 2012 little work or co-ordination has been done, with only one meeting held in 2014 between involved departments and municipalities.

Sip7 was also formed to respond to SA’s ageing national infrastructure and formulate a plan for the next 20 years by “resuscitating critical infrastructure”.

In 2017, SA’s professional association of civil engineers issued a damning report on state-run infrastructure, saying it is not coping with demand and the public will probably be subjected to severe inconvenience and danger unless prompt action is taken.

The SA Institute of Civil Engineers has found that, with a few notable exceptions, every segment of the state’s work is bedevilled by poor planning, a lack of skill and capacity, corruption, neglect and poor maintenance.