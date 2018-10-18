Why the NHI is such a big deal

Van Niekerk says: “Is it any wonder that our service delivery system is in a state of disarray? Notwithstanding the serious management problems, notwithstanding the issues we have control over, one of the most significant things that we currently don’t have control over is that the funding flows are going to service a deeply, deeply unequal model of health delivery.”

He says the NHI policy is a challenge to all to think seriously about the sort of society they want for themselves and future generations. The NHI has the potential to facilitate cohesion by drawing all social strata into a common vision for achieving universal health care.

“The UK’s NHS, a system which essentially provides health care for free at the point of delivery, was also considered pie in the sky… Curiously, what was a pipe dream in 1948 is now seen today as an absolute bastion of what British society represents,” Van Niekerk says.

“The NHS is a public good that is universally defended across the society and the one thing that makes any UK government that tries to dismantle it unelectable. Skilful political leadership and mass communication to citizens across all classes offered demonstrable benefits for the whole of society and achieved this outcome.

”Our society needs to make the choice of what kind of social arrangement we want to see established to build a different kind of inclusive, egalitarian society.

“Once consensus is cemented, the key players need to come on board. We need to move to an agenda of saying people shouldn’t be paying triple or more for services in the private sector that can be provided at much lower cost in the public sector.”

The Red Cross Children’s Hospital has the best paediatric expertise in Africa. It and the Mowbray Maternity Hospital, also in Cape Town, are used and respected by middle-class patients in large part due to the social justice and community-oriented ethos of their staff and managers. These public hospital models can be replicated in provinces that are dramatically underresourced, such as Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

The University of Cape Town’s head of the school of public health and family medicine, professor Leslie London, was instrumental with professor David Sanders, emeritus professor in the school of public health at the University of the Western Cape, in compiling the joint submission of health stakeholders in SA to the UN Committee on Economic and Social Rights.

Sanders is less optimistic about the NHI’s potential for integrating the fractured health-care system. “We are worried that the way the NHI is going to unfold is going to accentuate, rather than do away with, those divisions because it seems that the government is thinking it can build the NHI on the back of the existing medical-schemes environment, which is a huge problem,” he says.