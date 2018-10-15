Thuli Madonsela urges EFF to hold internal forensic probe into VBS scandal

"They’re finding themselves in the same spot as the ANC and it seems to me that they’re resorting to the same tactics as the ANC," said Madonsela.

"But what you are required to be, to be a public representative, is not to not be a criminal. What you are required to be, to be a public representative — in terms of section 195 of our constitution — is to be ethical. You’re supposed to be the type of person who does the right thing.

"I think they [the EFF] will have to decide whether they want to continue to present themselves as a paragon of ethics … and they’re then the same as the ANC was then, saying: forget about ethics, all we care about is the criminal justice system and we know it takes forever, therefore our people can remain on board."

How the EFF responds to these allegations, she suggested, needs to centre on the party’s ethical obligations.

At the weekend, Floyd Shivambu strongly denied ever having any dealings with or receiving R10m from VBS‚ referring to attempts to link the EFF to the bank as "disingenuous and patently weak".

The EFF has been outspoken in its criticism of the Reserve Bank’s decision to place VBS under curatorship, and suggested that it was racially motivated. Shivambu was at the front of such criticism, but maintains: "I have no dealings with VBS and any attempt to link the EFF to the bank for cheap political points is a clear sign of desperation and soon enough people will see through it."

He further maintains that "while the collapse of VBS was due to fraud and looting‚ it was also due to regulatory failure of the SARB [SA Reserve Bank]‚ which fails to independently verify the capital adequacy of [the] bank but placed undue faith in auditing companies despite warnings about the complicity of auditors in corruption".

The EFF said it would hold a media conference on Tuesday to further deal with questions linked to the VBS saga.

In her interview with TimesSelect, Madonsela said EFF leader Julius Malema had played a significant part in her state capture investigation. She said he had both provided her with the names of ministers allegedly implicated in state capture, and brought her a potentially crucial witness: a Gupta family employee "who had even taken down the number plates of the cars who had come in" to the Saxonwold compound.

Speaking about the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, which was appointed following her "State of Capture" report, Madonsela said she was "surprised" that former president Jacob Zuma was slow to provide any response to the evidence against him.

"I’m actually surprised. Because the president vilified me for never giving him a chance. Now he’s been given a golden opportunity to state his case — in fact to attack, paragraph by paragraph, everything I said and put his version, and he doesn’t seem to have an appetite for that. I’m surprised really," Madonsela said.

Her impression, she said, was that Zuma "doesn’t want to perjure himself".