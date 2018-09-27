National

EXPROPRIATION

Cyril Ramaphosa rules out mayhem in land reform plan

‘We are seeking to put right what was done wrong many years ago,’ Ramaphosa says in New York

27 September 2018 - 05:05 Sam Mkokeli, Francine Lacqua and Amogelang Mbatha
US former president Bill Clinton and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum panel discussion in New York, September 26 2019. Picture: BLOOMBERG
US former president Bill Clinton and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum panel discussion in New York, September 26 2019. Picture: BLOOMBERG

President Cyril Ramaphosa says his administration will pursue plans to redistribute land to the country’s black majority and is still considering whether constitutional amendments would be necessary in order to make it easier to expropriate property without compensation.

"We are seeking to put right what was done wrong many years ago," Ramaphosa said on Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television in New York, where he has been attending the UN General Assembly. "There won’t be any mayhem, there won’t be any land grabs."

The ANC decided in December that constitutional amendments were needed to address racially skewed land ownership dating back to colonial and white-minority rule, but they should not damage the economy and agricultural production.

Property rights

Even so, the prospect of property rights being diluted has taken a toll on SA’s assets, which were already under pressure from an emerging-market sell-off, and drawn criticism from US President Donald Trump.

Ramaphosa said he met Trump on Tuesday, but they never discussed the issue and the US leader’s views were "clearly misinformed".

The expropriation debate has threatened to detract from Ramaphosa’s efforts to secure $100bn in new investment and revive an economy that has stagnated for almost a decade and dipped into recession in the second quarter.

His success will be key if the ANC is to rebuild a reputation that was badly scarred during its former leader Jacob Zuma’s scandal-marred tenure, and revive its support before the 2019 elections.

Last week, Ramaphosa unveiled a "stimulus and recovery plan" aimed at spurring economic growth.

Bloomberg

David Mabuza: SA is a land of abundance and can provide for everyone

‘Despite our fears we must remember that the land is vast, our soil is rich,’ says the deputy president
National
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa draws a laugh at the UN

A polite heckler reminded the president that Trump isn't a member of the council Ramaphosa was addressing
National
1 day ago

Fitch says Cyril Ramaphosa's big plans won't work

Many of the planned measures relate to long-standing policy ideas that have been slow to implement
Economy
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa tells the UN the rand is undervalued

Optimists say the rand is back in vogue as sentiment improves locally and globally
National
10 hours ago

Reserve Bank confident banks are on top of potential property changes

Governor Lesetja Kganyago says banks are consistently stress-testing their portfolios
National
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa puts together impressive land-reform panel

'The panel is expected to provide perspectives on land policy in the context of persisting land inequality'
Economy
5 days ago

SA land-reform proposals 'too vague' for immediate panic, Reserve Bank says

The banking system has a gross exposure of R125bn to the agricultural sector, with R41bn of this held by the state-owned Land Bank
National
5 days ago

Moral panic on land reform blocks the path to inclusiveness

Not only has the land reform process failed over 24 years, it has become the touchpoint for every failing aspect of our society,   writes Owen Skae
Opinion
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa rules out mayhem in land reform ...
National
2.
Health ministry in ‘duplicity over safety of ...
National
3.
How Sars ‘rogue team’ targeted employees
National
4.
Michael Masutha has not ruled out extradition of ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.