Suspended Hawks head withdraws state-capture cross-examination request

Zinhle Mnonopi — suspended last week after Mcebisi Jonas said she tried to make him sign a false statement — is withdrawing the application as it might prejudice her

06 September 2018 - 14:39 Ranjeni Munusamy
Mcebisi Jonas BD/Freddy Mavunda
The suspended head of the Hawks’ anti-corruption unit‚ Major-General Zinhle Mnonopi‚ has made a surprise withdrawal of her application to cross-examine former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas on his evidence at the state-capture inquiry.

Mnonopi’s lawyer‚ Vincent Siwela‚ told judge Raymond Zondo that his client was withdrawing her entire application as it might prejudice her.

Mnonopi was suspended by Hawks head General Godfrey Lebeya last week following Jonas’s testimony that she tried to get him to sign a false statement in order to "kill the case" relating to the alleged attempt by Ajay Gupta to bribe him.


Following Jonas’s media statement in March 2016 confirming that the Guptas offered him the position of finance minister and a R600m bribe‚ charges were laid with the police by DA MP David Maynier and COPE MP Dennis Bloem.

Jonas said Mnonopi had presented him and his lawyer‚ Max Boqwana‚ with a statement claiming that he did not want to co-operate with the police. "Major-General Mnonopi told us that this was a ‘DA matter’ and that I did not want to help the DA and that they wanted to kill the case‚" Jonas testified.

During applications by various legal teams to cross-examine witnesses who appeared before the state-capture inquiry‚ Siwela told Zondo that Mnonopi no longer wishes to pursue the application to cross-examine Jonas.

Mnonopi is facing internal investigations into her conduct on the Jonas case.

Duduzane Zuma has been unfairly treated, his lawyer tells state capture inquiry

But Raymond Zondo says Zuma had provided a sworn statement detailing his response to Mcebisi Jonas’s evidence‚ and has asked why he would not be ...
KARYN MAUGHAN: Shocking testimony evidence of the pain whistle-blowers endure

Those who can expose the malfeasance that has infested state institutions and corporate entities need support
1 day ago

How the Hawks became Zuma’s vultures

Jonas dropped a bombshell about the Hawks but all inquiries will remain mere inquiries if the allegations made in them are not tested in a criminal ...
7 days ago

Ten shocking things we have learnt from the state capture commission so far

Mcebisi Jonas, Vytjie Mentor and Themba Maseko have revealed the inner workings of the Gupta machine, with some startling revelations
6 days ago

