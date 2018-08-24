Mcebisi Jonas drops Hawks bombshell at state capture inquiry

Mcebisi Jonas dropped a bombshell at the state capture commission of inquiry, when he detailed how the Hawks tried to quash a probe of the Guptas’ attempt to bribe him.

The former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas told the Zondo commission on Friday that a senior Hawks official asked him in front of his lawyer to sign a prepared statement which would have closed the investigation into how Ajay Gupta allegedly tried to bribe him into taking up the post as finance minister.

Jonas testified that Maj-Gen Zinhle Mnonopi from the Hawks had brought a prepared statement to a meeting with Jonas, which she required him to sign.

This was after complaints were laid by COPE’s Dennis Bloem and the DA’s David Maynier, following a Sunday Times report in March 2016 about the meeting between Jonas and Gupta, businessman Fana Hlongwane and former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, in October 2015.