Bain & Co launches internal probe after shock Sars revelations

International consultancy Bain & Co has launched an internal investigation into its work for the SA Revenue Service (Sars) after shocking information emerged at the commission of inquiry into governance at the tax agency.

The company’s overhaul of the Sars operating model was blamed by senior officials testifying at the commission chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent for the destruction of the tax agency’s capacity — which contributed to the hole of about R50bn in revenue collection for 2017-18.

