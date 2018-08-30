The bane of Sars

The commission of inquiry into governance and administration at the SA Revenue Service (Sars), chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent, heard evidence last week that Sars’ restructuring was at the heart of the destruction of its large business centre and other key divisions such as enforcement and compliance.

The overhaul of Sars’ operating model was conducted by consultancy Bain & Co, at a cost of R160m. Bain spent months putting together a diagnostic report on how to reorganise the complex, 14,000-strong organisation.

The evidence before the commission thus far is clear: the restructuring was essentially aimed at fixing what was by no means broken.

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene will explain this week whether he did indeed approve the far-reaching overhaul, which severely dented Sars’ capacity and contributed to a R100bn hole in revenue collection.

Bain, too, was to begin giving evidence in the matter on Thursday. The critical question evidence leaders appear to be seeking an answer to is whether the consultancy was complicit in the destruction of units key to the efficient functioning of the tax agency.

The consultancy could also shed light on whether the restructuring was intentionally done to neutralise Sars, as has been suggested by a number of witnesses. Bain was accused of failing to consult key officials, basing its diagnostic report on outdated, inaccurate information, and failing to use actual data and instead basing its work on the views of certain top Sars executives.

Amid indications that the impact of the restructuring goes beyond R100bn in lost revenue collection, it emerged Sars is starting to rebuild some of the dismantled units.

The tax agency announced in a statement that it is rebuilding the large business centre as well as enforcement capacity to tackle the illicit economy.

Insiders are sceptical, however. Speaking on condition of anonymity, sources tell the FM that acting Sars commissioner Mark Kingon can do little to make real changes because of the continued dominance of allies of suspended commissioner Tom Moyane in the agency’s top leadership.