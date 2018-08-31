National

Constitutional Court extended invalid CPS contract due to Sassa’s ‘lack of diligence’

31 August 2018 - 13:12 Ernest Mabuza
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The Black Sash Trust and the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (Cals) have welcomed a Constitutional Court judgment which gives reasons why it extended an invalid contract to allow Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to pay cash social grants until the end of September.

"We welcome the court’s acknowledgement of the need to protect social-grant beneficiaries‚" said Lynette Maart‚ national director of the Black Sash Trust.

In February‚ the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) approached the court‚ seeking an extension of the CPS contract. Sassa told the court it had not been able to finalise the tender for the supply of a service for cash payments for recipients.

In March‚ the court extended the contract; it gave reasons for its order on Thursday.

The Black Sash Trust and Cals said the court made it clear that the urgency of the application was "self-created" and due to a "lack of diligence on the part of Sassa in relation to its preparation for the transition on payment of social grants".

Maart said the organisations will continue to monitor the payment of beneficiaries during the handover to the South African Post Office and the closure of pay points.

Wandisa Phama‚ an attorney at Cals‚ said the court has played an essential role in the oversight of Sassa. "This is part of ongoing litigation we have instituted in an effort to protect social grants and ensure beneficiaries receive their payments in full and on time."

On Friday‚ social development minister Susan Shabangu will report on the progress made to migrate the grant-payment services from CPS to the Post Office.

The coverage this far:

Net1 boss upbeat over life after Sassa amid becalmed revenue and reputation damage

We’ve been preparing for the end of this specific contract for quite some time
Companies
9 hours ago

Post Office sorting out technical glitches in payments

The number of people who receive their social grant payments in cash has been reduced from 3.1-million to just less than 305,000
National
2 days ago

Sassa blames computer glitch for beneficiaries being charged up to R50

Some social security grant beneficiaries were charged extra when withdrawing grants, but Sassa says they were using old CPS cards and have yet to ...
National
15 days ago

CPS in red as grant receivers plunge

Net1 believes it has not been allowed to charge a "fair" fee while Sassa reduces the number of recipients
Companies
9 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Gupta-linked allies, through Regiments Capital, ...
National
2.
Faith Muthambi sent Phumla Williams a series of ...
National
3.
Constitutional Court extended invalid CPS ...
National
4.
ANC dissolves North West executive in dramatic ...
National

Related Articles

Sassa and its former CEO to pay costs for extension of invalid CPS contract
National

Net1 ‘welcomes’ end of its Sassa contract as CPS’s revenue plummets
Companies / Financial Services

Net1 boss upbeat over life after Sassa amid becalmed revenue and reputation ...
Companies

Constitutional Court lets Bathabile Dlamini off hook in one Sassa-CPS case
National

CPS in red as grant receivers plunge
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Post Office sorting out technical glitches in payments
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.