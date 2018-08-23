National

Adam Catzavelos can be prosecuted for his racism, government says, but legal experts disagree

23 August 2018 - 12:02 Staff Writer
Phumla Williams. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Phumla Williams. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Legal experts doubt businessman Adam Catzavelos can be prosecuted for his use of the k-word in a leaked WhatsApp video, but the government disagrees, saying racism is illegal.

Adam Catzavelos uses the k-word to celebrate the fact that no black people were present at a beach he visited in Greece. The leaked video‚ which was sent to a WhatsApp group‚ went viral on Tuesday night.

On Thursday, the government urged law agencies to take action against him.

"Racism is punishable by law‚ under the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill. While government respects freedom of expression‚ the public should be responsible in how they express their views. Racism has detrimental effects in disrupting the advances we have made as a country‚" said Phumla Williams, acting director-general at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

"His racial comments undermine the gains made towards social cohesion‚ nation building and strengthening our vibrant young democracy," she said.

"It is an insult to human dignity and to the fight for freedom. SA is a democratic country that is governed by the constitution, and the rule of law applies; and all who live within our borders should be promoting social cohesion and peaceful co-existence."

The government advised all citizens that the use of social media was just like any other form of publication‚ and people could be held liable for the consequences for that they post.

Despite the outrage at the Johannesburg business person’s blatant racism‚ lawyers told Times Select it would be very difficult to make criminal charges stick.

"First‚ it must be proven that he intended to impair someone’s dignity. This may be difficult because his words were aimed at his friends in a private message‚ not at someone he was intending to demean," advocate Mark Oppenheimer said.

Another lawyer said crimen injuria required a target.

For more on this, visit Times Select.

ANC Youth League secretary in KZN accused of using the k-word

Suzanne Govender allegedly used the slur against another member in a WhatsApp conversation; the league is lodging a complaint with the South African ...
National
21 hours ago

SIMON BARBER: Trumpists fail to understand that hate speech is not free speech

Despite Donald Trump’s owing his 2016 triumph in large part to canny social media use, his supporters say the likes of Facebook, YouTube and ...
Opinion
14 days ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The EFF’s five-year hate-fest

Julius Malema has fixated on and flirted with nothing but the words of war and vitriol — too quickly turned to violence — since the EFF’s inception
Opinion
22 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Sars is reviving crucial large business centre, ...
National
2.
Fees Must Fall activists want presidential pardon ...
National
3.
Cabinet approves new board members for Acsa and ...
National
4.
Adam Catzavelos can be prosecuted for his racism, ...
National

Related Articles

ANC Youth League secretary in KZN accused of using the k-word
National

SIMON BARBER: Trumpists fail to understand that hate speech is not free speech
Opinion / Columnists

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The EFF’s five-year hate-fest
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.