"Her dangerous statement and use of the word ‘k*****’ can only stoke hatred and friction among different race groups and destroy our social fabric, for political gain and power. Her hate comments amount to a gross violation of the constitution‚" said Naicker.

He also described Govender’s comments‚ which were allegedly made during a conversation between herself and a member from another branch during a WhatsApp conversation and which were then posted on Facebook‚ as "dangerous‚ reckless‚ harmful‚ prejudicial‚ discriminatory and toxic to the unity of the entire ANC".

Govender didn’t respond to queries from TimesLIVE on Wednesday but is reported to have denied writing the slur to another publication. She told the Daily News that she believes she is a victim of a smear campaign by someone intent on taking her position.

ANCYL Ethekwini spokesperson Thulisa Ndlela said on Wednesday that the organisation was viewing racism allegations against Govender in a very serious light as they have the potential to undermine social cohesion between the Indian and African communities. "I can confirm that there will be a disciplinary hearing and she will come before it to face charges. In terms of our constitution the charge of racism is defined as a grave concern. It’s something we take very seriously and if there is a case to answer‚ she will be held accountable."

Ndlela said that if found guilty of a grave offence, a member could face expulsion. "Now, if you’re going to have someone of her stature being accused of racism‚ you can’t just sweep [it] under the carpet. We need to follow due process. This has the potential to attract attention to the organisation and if you’re found guilty of a grave offence, one of the punishments is expulsion."

He said the organisation would make sure the outcome of the disciplinary hearing against Govender would be made public.

Govender told the Mail & Guardian in 2007 that she joined the ANC because she was inspired by its history and fascinated by the things "it did to get us all here‚ because it did not only do it for black people‚ but for us all".