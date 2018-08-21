National Treasury suggests special tribunal on procurement transgression

He said regulations were there, and were augmented from time to time, but that "humans must also choose to make sure there is compliance in the process". He said investigations and prosecutorial processes were well known, but that those processes "at times take long in the current justice system".

"Perhaps we need to look at whether we should not reclassify procurement transgressions differently so that they get fast-tracked, or even consider a special tribunal specifically to deal with these cases. Otherwise, if you don’t do so, then the rot continues in the system."

Gcabashe asked Mathebula if there was a monitoring process to ensure the R800bn in procurement spend annually was, indeed, achieving its intended objectives, to which he said it was a "difficult question, chair. Quite difficult".

He said the whole process talked to the management of the budget after it was tabled by the finance minister, and that the Treasury was tasked with the responsibility of making sure government departments and public entities spend the money correctly.

Said Mathebula: "But of course there is a challenge because we can’t claim that all this money goes to where it is directed, hence the problem we are facing in the country."