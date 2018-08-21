National Treasury suggests special tribunal on procurement transgression
Willie Mathebula, speaking at the state-capture commission, says while there are regulations in place, the ‘human element’ means they are not always followed
SA should consider a special tribunal on procurement transgressions, Willie Mathebula, acting chief procurement officer of the Treasury told the state-capture commission on Tuesday.
The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, sat for its second day on Tuesday in Johannesburg, with Mathebula being its first witness.
His testimony was described as being technical in nature, which would assist the commission with understanding the procurement legislation in SA.
Adv Leah Gcabashe, who led Mathebula’s testimony, had asked him to pinpoint where the problems were located in terms of procurement irregularities. He said it was a combination of factors, but that "the bigger element is the human element in the process".
He said regulations were there, and were augmented from time to time, but that "humans must also choose to make sure there is compliance in the process". He said investigations and prosecutorial processes were well known, but that those processes "at times take long in the current justice system".
"Perhaps we need to look at whether we should not reclassify procurement transgressions differently so that they get fast-tracked, or even consider a special tribunal specifically to deal with these cases. Otherwise, if you don’t do so, then the rot continues in the system."
Gcabashe asked Mathebula if there was a monitoring process to ensure the R800bn in procurement spend annually was, indeed, achieving its intended objectives, to which he said it was a "difficult question, chair. Quite difficult".
He said the whole process talked to the management of the budget after it was tabled by the finance minister, and that the Treasury was tasked with the responsibility of making sure government departments and public entities spend the money correctly.
Said Mathebula: "But of course there is a challenge because we can’t claim that all this money goes to where it is directed, hence the problem we are facing in the country."
