"The issue that makes this difficult for us is that we have raised questions‚ a lot of questions … to obtain certain documents because we want to make a meaningful participation in this very important process.

"So what we’ve asked for are documents that we believe will make it easier for us to know what case we have to meet."

He said Zuma’s team wanted time to be able to make a decision on whether or not to make a written statement to the commission. If Zuma provides such a statement‚ it will be the first time he has responded under oath to state capture allegations against him.

Should Zuma disagree with the evidence given‚ his lawyers will have to formally apply for the right to cross-examine the witness or witnesses whose evidence he disputes. He can be subpoenaed to give evidence‚ or may elect to do so voluntarily.

Mentor has said she was offered the public enterprises ministerial post by the Gupta family at their Saxonwold home in Johannesburg‚ with Zuma present in the house. The post was occupied by former ANC MP Barbara Hogan at the time.

Maseko says he was pressured by the Gupta family to place government adverts in their then newspaper‚ the New Age. He told Radio 702 that Ajay Gupta had told him: "I can see you are being difficult‚ I will talk to your superiors and you will be sorted out."

"Ajay Gupta demanded [that I] put money in their companies‚" Maseko said.