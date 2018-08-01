National

How to change the Constitution in seven steps

01 August 2018 - 13:40 Staff writer
Picture: CONSTITUTION HILL
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the ANC will go ahead with an amendment to the Constitution to make it clear that land can be expropriated without compensation.

These are the steps that have to be taken to change the Constitution. It will take at least two months to pass the bill once it is published for comment.

1. A parliamentary committee or government department must draft the proposed constitutional amendment;

2. The amendment must be published in the Government Gazette for public comment at least 30 days before the amendment is introduced to Parliament;

3. The person or committee introducing the bill to Parliament must submit any written comments received from the public;

4. The bill must be submitted to the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces for tabling in the council;

5. The bill may not be voted on within 30 days of its introduction;

6. The bill must be voted on and passed by two thirds of the National Assembly and by the National Council of Provinces with the supporting vote of at least six provinces.

7. Once passed, the bill must be referred to the President to sign it into law This information has been obtained from section 74 of the Constitution

