SA will tighten mine safety rules, Ramaphosa says after weekend tragedy

"We are going to tighten up the regulations to ensure that those who run these mines must be accountable themselves because we cannot have so many deaths," said Ramaphosa, who was a mine union activist during apartheid.

Ramaphosa noted that 54 miners had been killed in South African mines so far in 2018.

This follows a spike in mine deaths in 2017, to more than 80 from 73 in the previous year, ending nine straight years of falling fatalities in the world’s top platinum producer.

Land reforms

On the vexed issue of land reform, Ramaphosa said talks would continue with traditional leaders, who earlier this month warned the ANC to exclude land controlled by traditional leaders from its plans to redistribute property to the black majority.

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini warned of conflict over the issue.

Traditional leaders are seen as vital to the political base of the ANC, and control communal land comprising 13% of SA in the former homelands, impoverished relics of apartheid where most black South Africans were confined.

Party reformers want to dilute traditional leaders’ power by providing people in such areas with direct property ownership through title deeds.

"We are going to meet and have a further discussion … with all our traditional leaders," Ramaphosa said. "We clearly don’t want two systems, we want all our people to have similar (property) rights," he said.

The ANC’s plans to change the Constitution to allow the government to expropriate land without compensation to rectify racial disparities has unnerved investors as it recalls the farm seizures that ruined neighbouring Zimbabwe’s economy.

The ANC has said it will not pursue land reform in a way that threatens food security or economic growth.

Most land remains in white hands, making it a potent symbol of lingering inequalities.

Reuters