SA will tighten mine safety rules, Ramaphosa says after weekend tragedy

17 July 2018 - 08:08 Ed Stoddard
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
SA will tighten its mine safety regulations to hold mine operators accountable for accidental deaths in the industry, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

Safety is a huge issue in SA’s deep and dangerous mines, and increasingly a focus for investors.

A spate of deaths at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations, including a seismic event that killed seven miners in early May, has highlighted the risks.

Ramaphosa was responding during an interview for eNCA news channel to a question after six miners died on Sunday in an underground fire at a copper mine operated by unlisted Palabora Mining, the latest tragedy to hit South Africa’s mines.

"We are going to tighten up the regulations to ensure that those who run these mines must be accountable themselves because we cannot have so many deaths," said Ramaphosa, who was a mine union activist during apartheid.

Ramaphosa noted that 54 miners had been killed in South African mines so far in 2018.

This follows a spike in mine deaths in 2017, to more than 80 from 73 in the previous year, ending nine straight years of falling fatalities in the world’s top platinum producer.

Land reforms

On the vexed issue of land reform, Ramaphosa said talks would continue with traditional leaders, who earlier this month warned the ANC to exclude land controlled by traditional leaders from its plans to redistribute property to the black majority.

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini warned of conflict over the issue.

Traditional leaders are seen as vital to the political base of the ANC, and control communal land comprising 13% of SA in the former homelands, impoverished relics of apartheid where most black South Africans were confined.

Party reformers want to dilute traditional leaders’ power by providing people in such areas with direct property ownership through title deeds.

"We are going to meet and have a further discussion … with all our traditional leaders," Ramaphosa said. "We clearly don’t want two systems, we want all our people to have similar (property) rights," he said.

The ANC’s plans to change the Constitution to allow the government to expropriate land without compensation to rectify racial disparities has unnerved investors as it recalls the farm seizures that ruined neighbouring Zimbabwe’s economy.

The ANC has said it will not pursue land reform in a way that threatens food security or economic growth.

Most land remains in white hands, making it a potent symbol of lingering inequalities.

Reuters

Ramaphosa has short shrift for culprits in 'shameful' VBS scandal

The president says those who stole from the poor and vulnerable must be held accountable, and tighter regulations for banks should be considered
5 hours ago

Mayors behind R1.5bn in deposits stand their ground in VBS debacle

Officials insisted at a June meeting they had followed the law, says Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize
1 day ago

New twist in VBS saga: Mzwanele Manyi’s newspaper banked with the lender

Freezing of all TNA Media’s accounts by the bank have ‘severely affected’ the business
20 hours ago

