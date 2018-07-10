A plane crash north of Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon has left at least 20 people injured‚ four of whom are critical‚ including the pilot‚ paramedics said.

Emer-G-Med Chief Operating Officer Jurgen Kotze said the four critically injured patients were still entrapped in the aircraft.

He said they would be flown to the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

"We are unsure as yet of how the incident occurred."

Paramedic Xander Loubser from BestCare Ambulance Service confirmed the crash happened about 1km east of the N4 in Derdepoort and about 8km east of the Wonderboom Airport.

"There are critical patients‚" Loubser said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said that ER24 paramedics‚ along with several other services‚ were currently on the scene treating and triaging the injured.

"Initial reports show that approximately 20 people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical.

"Paramedics are treating the patients and will thereafter transport them to nearby hospital for further treatment‚" Meiring said.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba said their investigators were on their way to the crash.

Timothy Connor Brandt posted photographs of the airplane on the Facebook group Dutch Aviation Photographers Group.