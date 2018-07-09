Three big events on SA’s political calendar this week

1. ANC political council

The focus will be on the tripartite alliance, which partners Cosatu and the SACP have asked to be reconfigured, and on improving relations in the alliance, which reached a low point under Jacob Zuma’s leadership.

2. Duduzane Zuma’s legal troubles

• On Monday he is expected to hand himself over to police in connection with an alleged attempt to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas. Read more about that here:

• On Thursday he is due in the Randburg magistrate’s court to face culpable homicide charges.

3. Eskom wage negotiations

• Wage talks are expected to continue with a special meeting of the central bargaining committee.

• Eskom’s latest offer is a 6.7% increase. NUM and Numsa rejected an earlier offer of 6.2%.

