Duduzane Zuma to hand himself over to police

Duduzane Zuma will hand himself over to police on Monday morning, says his lawyer.

Zuma’s lawyer, Rudi Krause, said a charge had not been officially confirmed but he believed the arrest was in connection with the bribe allegedly offered to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas by the Gupta family to accept an appointment by former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzane’s father, as finance minister in 2015.

Jonas alleged in a sworn affidavit to former public protector Thuli Madonsela that he had been offered a bribe of R600m to accept the assignment. Jonas said Duduzane had organised the meeting and introduced him to the Guptas at their residence in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.

"We believe that to be the case, but we can’t confirm that because the Hawks seem to share more information with the media then they care to share with us," said Krause on Sunday.

"We are going to present him at a police station, they [are] going to arrest him and we [are] going to go to court and we [are] going to apply for bail."

Krause would not say at which police station Zuma would present himself.

First high-profile arrest

This will be the first high-profile arrest in the state capture project, after the Estina dairy farm matter, which saw some of the Gupta lieutenants, including former Oakbay Investments CE Nazeem Howa, being arrested earlier in 2018. They are facing charges in the High Court in Bloemfontein.

In April, the Asset Forfeiture Unit moved to seize movable assets and fixed properties belonging to the Guptas and their associates. The possessions were allegedly bought with looted state funds. However, the Bloemfontein court overturned a restraint order granted to the unit and the assets were returned.

Duduzane Zuma is expected to face corruption charges in the specialised Commercial Crimes Court. However, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation‚ known as the Hawks‚ would not comment on the matter, saying it would provide information on Monday.

Last week, Duduzane Zuma arrived back in SA to attend the funeral of his younger brother, Vusi, who was buried on Saturday. Duduzane was reportedly detained at the airport.

However, Krause said there was no warrant of arrest and police had not taken him into custody at the time.

Earlier in 2018, the Hawks issued a warrant of arrest for Gupta family patriarch Ajay in relation to a corruption case. It was reported that the warrant was in connection with the money offered to Jonas.

Ajay Gupta has not presented himself to the police and is regarded as a fugitive. The Guptas have been moving between India and Dubai.

Meanwhile, Duduzane Zuma was also expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on culpable homicide charges.

This is in relation to a 2014 vehicle accident in which Phumzile Dube was killed when Duduzane’s Porsche crashed into a taxi she was travelling in.

Another passenger Jeanette Mashaba died a few weeks after the accident.

