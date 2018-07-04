National

The PIC looks to divest from under-performing Independent Media

04 July 2018 - 16:51 Thabo Mokone
The Public Investment Corporation is to withdraw its investment in the Independent Media Group which owns The Star. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Public Investment Corporation is to withdraw its investment in the Independent Media Group which owns The Star. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has started the process of withdrawing its investment in Independent Media Group.

This is according to Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene‚ who was responding to a written question from DA MP Alf Lees on Wednesday.

"In line with the terms and conditions of the transaction‚ the PIC is working on an exit strategy in respect of its investment in Independent Media‚" said Nene. "However‚ due to the sensitive nature of the information‚ the details of this strategy cannot be publicly disclosed."

After being shrouded in secrecy‚ it emerged in October 2016 that the PIC‚ the country’s biggest asset management firm that controls the pension savings of government employees‚ had invested nearly R1.3bn in Independent Media.

The group‚ which has been financially under-performing for several years now‚ is headed by businessman Iqbal Survé.

The deal saw the PIC holding a 25% stake in the group‚ which produces newspapers such as The Star‚ Pretoria News‚ Cape Times and Durban’s Daily News.

EDITOR’S NOTE: A tinge of modesty would have helped Sagarmatha

Sagarmatha’s first listing effort was astoundingly brazen
Investing
2 months ago

Sagarmatha Technologies sets sights on growth in Africa

The group aims to be the largest technology platform company on the continent
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Critics of NHI are funded by lobbyists, Cosatu ...
National
2.
The PIC looks to divest from under-performing ...
National
3.
KwaZulu-Natal ‘doing its best’ to address eye ...
National / Health
4.
SA’s surveillance legislation fails to protect ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.