National

IPID RULING

Court rejects tit-for-tat police investigations

Judge Neil Tuchten also raises concerns about the ‘hostility’ between the police and Ipid

29 June 2018 - 05:05 Karyn Maughan
Ipid executive director Robert McBride. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI, SUNDAY TIMES
Ipid executive director Robert McBride. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI, SUNDAY TIMES

In a judgment that reinforces the autonomy of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday ruled it unlawful for police officers under investigation by the police watchdog to then conduct "revenge investigations" against the very officials investigating them.

Judge Neil Tuchten also raised concerns that the "hostility" between the police and Ipid had seemingly become "so bad" that their relationship was becoming dysfunctional.

Ipid executive director Robert McBride said that the watchdog had always been convinced it would win the court case, which was born out of Ipid’s investigation of former acting police chief Khomotso Phahlane.

Ipid went to court after it emerged that a police squad from the North West investigating the Ipid officers had been appointed in the criminal investigation against Phahlane. Ipid said all the members of the North West squad are "currently subject to Ipid investigations".

In terms of the court order granted by Tuchten‚ the North West squad‚ led by Gen Ntebo Mabula‚ must be immediately removed from any investigation by the South African Police Service of any of the members of the Ipid investigative team and McBride.

Tuchten said it was apparent that the relationship between the police and Ipid "has become fraught‚ to say the least".

Police watchdog Ipid outraged by state funding for Phahlane’s fight against it

‘It is untenable for you to allow your subordinates to adopt a position in litigation against Ipid … in defiance of the position adopted ...
National
7 days ago

Policemen being investigated by Ipid halt investigation into their investigators

Five North West policemen have withdrawn their opposition to an application to prevent their investigation into three Independent Police ...
National
7 days ago

Police watchdog Ipid seeks court order to stop retaliatory probes

The case arose after the Independent Police Investigative Directorate launched a graft investigation into former commissioner Khomotso Phahlane
National
9 days ago

Khomotso Phahlane not off the hook despite withdrawal of charges

The prosecution has withdrawn the charges against Phahlane; his wife, Beauty; and used-car dealership owner Durandt Snyman
National
21 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: McBride surprises and gives watchdog teeth

It is encouraging that Parliament is pushing for amendments to the Ipid Act to curb the powers of the police minister over the Ipid head
National
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma ‘had hand in weakening SARS’
National
2.
Explosive testimony alleges Jacob Zuma ‘enabled ...
National
3.
King asks Zulus to increase donations for defence ...
National
4.
Court rejects tit-for-tat police investigations
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.