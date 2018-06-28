Minister unmoved by SABS board’s responses to charges of malperformance

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies has decided to remove the board of the dysfunctional South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) with immediate effect and place the entity under the control of administrators.

He announced his decision — taken after considering the oral and written submissions of the board — in a statement on Thursday. Three board members resigned after the minister issued a notice of his intention to suspend the board earlier this month, while the other board members made collective and individual responses.

The minister said in a statement that the responses were unpersuasive. "I have lost confidence in the board’s ability to manage the entity effectively. I have dissolved the board of SABS with immediate effect. In its stead, I have decided to place it under the control of administrators.

"I have made this decision because ….. SABS has failed effectively to exercise the fiduciary duties imposed upon them, inter alia, in terms of the Standards Act and the Public Finance Management Act," Davies said.

"The malperformance of the board has become a matter of some concern. I have received numerous complaints regarding lack of service delivery by SABS. These have come from both big and small business, including complaints from black industrial players that government is working hard to expand. Local manufacturers are failing to secure supply contracts in local and international markets because of SABS’s underperformance."

Davies also referred to the certificate of approval which the SABS gave to the Gupta-owned Brakfontein mine for non-compliant coal, which was subsequently delivered to Eskom.

He said the board’s collective response to his concerns was unsatisfactory and indicated it did not understand its legislative mandate.

"There are four entities reporting to the department that are responsible for quality and standardisation matters. It is my responsibility to ensure that these entities prevent sub-standard and unsafe products from entering the local market, while at the same time enabling South African exporters to lock into foreign markets. Unfortunately, the performance of SABS in this regard has been inadequate."