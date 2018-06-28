National

Minister unmoved by SABS board’s responses to charges of malperformance

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies has removed the board from the South African Bureau of Standards immediately, saying its work is wholly inadequate

28 June 2018 - 18:06 Linda Ensor
Rob Davies. Picture: SUPPLIED
Rob Davies. Picture: SUPPLIED

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies has decided to remove the board of the dysfunctional South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) with immediate effect and place the entity under the control of administrators.

He announced his decision — taken after considering the oral and written submissions of the board — in a statement on Thursday. Three board members resigned after the minister issued a notice of his intention to suspend the board earlier this month, while the other board members made collective and individual responses.

The minister said in a statement that the responses were unpersuasive. "I have lost confidence in the board’s ability to manage the entity effectively. I have dissolved the board of SABS with immediate effect. In its stead, I have decided to place it under the control of administrators.

"I have made this decision because ….. SABS has failed effectively to exercise the fiduciary duties imposed upon them, inter alia, in terms of the Standards Act and the Public Finance Management Act," Davies said.

"The malperformance of the board has become a matter of some concern. I have received numerous complaints regarding lack of service delivery by SABS. These have come from both big and small business, including complaints from black industrial players that government is working hard to expand. Local manufacturers are failing to secure supply contracts in local and international markets because of SABS’s underperformance."

Davies also referred to the certificate of approval which the SABS gave to the Gupta-owned Brakfontein mine for non-compliant coal, which was subsequently delivered to Eskom.

He said the board’s collective response to his concerns was unsatisfactory and indicated it did not understand its legislative mandate.

"There are four entities reporting to the department that are responsible for quality and standardisation matters. It is my responsibility to ensure that these entities prevent sub-standard and unsafe products from entering the local market, while at the same time enabling South African exporters to lock into foreign markets. Unfortunately, the performance of SABS in this regard has been inadequate."

 

SABS board tells Rob Davies why he should not suspend them

The failure of the SABS board to act timeously on an irregular certificate it issued on behalf of a Tegeta mine is among reasons the trade minister ...
National
3 days ago

Rob Davies trains sights on dysfunctional SABS

Favouritism towards the Guptas, millions in lost business and general dysfunction are among reasons the minister has it in for SA’s failing quality ...
National
6 days ago

SABS fights back against intention to suspend notice

South African Bureau of Standards chairman Jeff Molobela says delays in performance improvements were due to the Department of Trade and Industry ...
National
15 days ago

Rob Davies instructs standards bureau board to fast-track turnaround strategy

SABS’s quality assurance mark risks losing credibility, says DA, amid customer cancellations
National
1 month ago

SABS to probe allegations that corners were cut to approve Gupta coal

Parliamentary committee says the South African Bureau of Standards is investigating allegations that its processes were abused to approve the use of ...
National
4 months ago

Tegeta coal was not up to standard, report finds

Leaked draft report of the Treasury investigation into the Tegeta coal contracts confirms Gupta mine’s R385-million-a-year contract supplied inferior ...
Companies
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Four months after hearing the case, the court has ...
National
2.
Integrity committee must quickly conclude matter ...
National
3.
Minister unmoved by SABS board’s responses to ...
National
4.
Former SARS commissioner doesn’t want associate ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.