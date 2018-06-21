National

Job Mokgoro set to succeed Supra Mahumapelo as North West premier

21 June 2018 - 09:11 Nkululeko Ncana
Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/TIRO RAMATLHATSE

The ANC has decided Job Mokgoro should take over as North West premier from Supra Mahumapelo, who stepped down in May, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Mokgoro, a former director-general of the North West and a former principal of the National School of Government, is due to be sworn in by the provincial legislature on Friday.

His name was one of three on a short list. The others were SA’s ambassador to the UN, Jerry Matjila; and speaker of the provincial legislature Susan Dantjie‚ who is acting premier.

The ANC’s national working committee decided to appoint him as premier at a meeting on Wednesday, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity, because they are not authorised to speak on the matter.

The ANC is scheduled to hold a media briefing about the meeting on Thursday.

Mahumapelo quit after violent protests erupted against his leadership in the region.

While his exit from his government post has helped President Cyril Ramaphosa assert his authority over the province, he remains chairman of the ANC in the North West.

Mahumapelo opposed Ramaphosa’s bid to win election as party leader in December and is a close ally of Jacob Zuma.

Disgruntlement with Mahumapelo’s leadership mounted over his handling of the graft allegations and the sidelining of his ANC rivals in the North West.

The Hawks announced a raid of his offices in March, in connection with alleged maladministration, fraud and corruption amounting to about R160m. He denies any wrongdoing.

Pule Mabe, the ANC’s spokesman, didn’t answer a call to his mobile phone.

Bloomberg

