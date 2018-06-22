National

PSA gives minister seven days to respond to 15% wage increase demands

The Public Service Association has delivered a memorandum of its grievances and demands to the South African Social Security Agency

22 June 2018 - 11:52 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Public Servants Association members demand higher wages during a march in Johannesburg. File Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
The Public Service Association (PSA) has given the social development minister seven days to respond to its demands.

On Thursday‚ South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) staff members affiliated to the PSA delivered a memorandum of grievances to the agency’s CEO.

The PSA said the memorandum came after Sassa refused for months to engage with union representatives on wage negotiations for employees, then only offered to comply with the agreement signed at the bargaining council for public servants.

Among the list of their demands‚ the employees want a 15% salary increase‚ the current housing allowance to be increased to R2‚500, and payment of the housing allowance to both spouses who are employees of Sassa.

The workers also demand that Sassa offices be closed for the period between Christmas and New Year and that a minimum of three days special leave be granted for religious activities other than Christian ones.

Said the association’s GM Ivan Fredericks, "The PSA expects that these demands will be favourably considered by the minister and that the PSA will receive a prompt response to its demands within seven days of receipt of this memorandum to avoid any further or increased action and mobilisation from the PSA."

