Goodwill Zwelithini’s hold on KZN land must be reviewed, Cosatu urges

Now Cosatu has entered the fray. Its leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Edwin Mkhize, said delegates at the federation’s recent provincial congress resolved that there must be no sacred cows when it comes to giving land to the poor.

He said the federation fully supported the expropriation of land without compensation but also wanted to see wholesale reform and changes to the status quo on the land under the Ingonyama Trust.

"Cosatu, in principle supports the introduction of communal land reform, which in our view should contain the mechanisms to ensure the democratisation of the allocation of land rights at community levels, including the functioning of traditional leadership. This includes ensuring the protection of the rights of women especially those who are heads of households.

"When you come to KwaZulu-Natal, you cannot talk about land without touching the issue of Ingonyama Trust. We know this is a very sensitive issue but our provincial congress has mandated the leadership to focus on the land debate.

"We have got to look at all the dynamics, like what does it means for people who live in areas under Ingonyama Trust, what is their protection. You could live on land and develop it over a period of many years and an induna would come and say move and kick you out. What would be your protection?" Mkhize asked.

The April edition of the African Communist, the SACP’s mouthpiece, contains a paper by left-wing academics Prof Jabulani Sithole and Percy Ngonyama, in which they argue that the king and other traditional leaders and their supporters were wrong in preventing discussion on how the land under the trust could be better utilised to benefit the poor.

The paper argues that political leaders should not kow-tow to the Zulu king but should instead ask critical questions on how the land under the Ingonyama Trust had been neglected and allowed to contribute nothing to the upliftment of the poor, rural people, despite its vast potential.

"The amakhosi in KwaZulu-Natal in general, and the Zulu king in particular, have threatened to call on their subjects to take up arms to defend land under the Ingonyama Trust if the need arose. There are flaws in the emotional response of the main supporters of the Ingonyama Trust land arrangement.