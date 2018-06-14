Cosatu has warned that workers should not be made to pay for the sins of corrupt and inept managers.

Law enforcement agencies should expedite the process of bringing to book all the culprits who are responsible for looting and mismanaging Eskom‚ Cosatu says.

"We want to make it very clear that we will remain vigilant and will ensure that the workers at Eskom are not made to pay a price for the sins of others‚" says Sizwe Pamla‚ Cosatu’s national spokesperson.

The national leadership of the trade union federation met the Minister of Public Enterprises‚ Pravin Gordhan‚ on Wednesday afternoon‚ to discuss the wage freeze imposed by the electricity utility.

Workers are planning lunchtime pickets on Thursday to protest against the announcement of a 0% salary increase this year as Eskom tries to correct its balance sheet.

Pamla says: "Cosatu made it very clear to the minister that while we support his efforts to turn around and clean up the state-owned entities‚ we will not allow a situation where workers are forced to pay for the sins of others.

"Our position is that the 0% offer made to workers by the Eskom negotiators is offensive and provocative."

He said Gordhan had undertaken to engage Eskom on the salary increase negotiations.

Gordhan said on Wednesday that Eskom would probably move from the 0% offer.