There are plenty of spanners in vast machinery of public health

These cuts seem to have created the formula for producing the Life Esidimeni tragedy, in which about 144 psychiatric patients died at ill-equipped nongovernmental organisations, when there was little consideration for the human cost of trimming budgets.

The government wants to change the system, mainly through improving primary healthcare and the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI), which many stakeholders warn is unworkable. The NHI is meant to kick in from 2025 but may take 10 more years to launch.

The NHI will require policy makers, actuaries, insurance experts and others to create a workable system, but even that enormous effort will depend on administrative efficiency in the public health system.

The system is largely not working well. Some say public healthcare has deteriorated under Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Cosatu is calling for him to be replaced.

Motsoaledi has an unenviable job. He has to transform and modernise an inadequate system and somehow get nurses to tackle their jobs with enthusiasm while they are easily tempted by more lucrative offers from elsewhere. The crisis in the nursing profession will be difficult to unravel.

Motsoaledi comes across as someone who is always complaining: about the inefficiencies in his sector; ineffective partners and employees; and inappropriate legislation.

Perhaps he protests too much or perhaps there is some logic to his complaint that it is impossible to get all the parts of the vast machine of public health — managed at three levels of government — working efficiently together.

The public health system requires many key players to function smoothly: doctors, nurses and other health workers; and managers and administrators of hospitals, clinics and other health systems at city, town, district, provincial and national level.

A central plank of national government policy is to improve primary healthcare, which suffered drastic reversals under apartheid. Primary healthcare is a move from a curative model to one that prevents disease. It is not an outcome that can be achieved by the health department alone — it also requires basics such as the provision of drinkable water, secure housing and safe living conditions.

Drastic effects

The success of primary healthcare also depends on immunisation programmes and school feeding schemes that could contribute to reducing the high infant mortality rate and the low rates of life expectancy (51 years for black males), which have been stubborn problems since the apartheid era.

As many of these programmes are municipal and provincial functions, recent failures of local authorities have had drastic effects on the health of the nation.

SA spends 8.8% of its GDP on healthcare — one of the highest health budget ratios of middle-income countries — yet infant mortality rates have recently been rising. Many health facilities and provincial departments have been placed under national administration, including the North West health department in April.

SA does not have enough nurses, as many leave for the UK or Saudi Arabia to earn pounds or dollars and the government is unable to compete with those wages. The Department of Health does not have accurate figures of these sojourners.

There are not enough doctors either. SA’s eight medical schools produce about 1,300 doctors annually, not counting any number of pharmacists, microbiologists, radiologists, laboratory technicians and other health professionals.