High-profile assassination only a matter of time, risk group warns

07 June 2018
Picture: ISTOCK
Politics and death have merged‚ and it is only a matter of time before senior politicians or civil servants are assassinated.

This warning comes from the Centre for Risk Analysis‚ which says political killings and death threats have been allowed to go unchecked‚ thanks to an official response characterised by lethargy and denial.

"If these phenomena reach the upper echelons of power and administration‚ the decline of the South African condition will have reached its terminus‚" the centre says in a new report.

"Poor service delivery‚ corruption and the mismanagement of such things as education and the economy all pale in the face of the ultimate assault on freedom: the termination of life itself."

