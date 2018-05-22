Ministers admit that solving KwaZulu-Natal political killings will be mammoth task
A high-ranking delegation of security cluster ministers has made a frank admission that solving political killings in KwaZulu-Natal will be enormously challenging.
The delegation — made up of top officials including Police Minister Bheki Cele‚ State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba‚ Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula‚ Justice Minister Michael Masutha‚ National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams‚ and national police commissioner Gen Kehla Sitole — visited the volatile province on Monday at the request of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The president made the investigation of political killings an urgent priority after his visit there last week, in the wake of the murders of former ANC councillor Musawenkosi Maqatha Mchunu and IFP councillor Sibuyiselo Dlamini.
The team is to give a preliminary report to Ramaphosa on its findings, based on meetings with the province’s top police brass‚ KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu‚ community safety and liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda, and the team assigned to investigate the killings‚ which have continued unabated.
After a marathon meeting lasting several hours at the provincial police headquarters‚ it was clear that finding a solution would be a mammoth task.
Cele said the team was not in a position to divulge what was discussed during the meeting as it still needed to report back to Ramaphosa.
Mapisa-Nqakula said that after interacting with the multidisciplinary team investigating political killings, "it became clear to us that there have been enormous challenges" that had resulted in the inability to conclude investigations in some cases.
"But as the [police] minister said earlier‚ most of these killings are politically motivated and they may be intra-party. However‚ we can only make that kind of statement when the investigation has been completed."
Challenges she listed include witnesses’ reluctance to testify; witnesses changing their statements; and witnesses being intimidated into withdrawing their statements.
Letsatsi-Duba said they were concerned about co-ordination among the various clusters within the task teams investigating the political killings.
"We need to understand why the delays in terms of arresting‚ in terms of prosecutions‚ in terms of containing witnesses so they don’t disappear or become intimidated."
Masutha lauded Ramaphosa for his decision to "pull us together … to look at these things collectively because it has been become abundantly clear that this is a situation where we cannot work in silos".
He said co-ordination would also prevent "shifting of blame".
Monday’s meeting was not a one-off, Masutha said.
Mchunu said the Moerane Commission of Inquiry that he set up to investigate political killings had requested an extension until the end of May to finalise its report.
"We have an understanding that there will be no further extensions required because this was mainly for them to finalise their report. The ministerial task team will also have access to that report."
Elective conference
Thousands of ANC members from five regions have asked the national leadership to postpone the provincial elective conference until the political killings stop, and all outstanding complaints about "gatekeeping" and other contentious issues are resolved.
ANC members from Ukhahlamba, eThekwini, Lower South Coast, Harry Gwala and Moses Mabhida regions met at Durban’s Curries Fountain Stadium on Sunday in protest.
They agreed to petition the ANC national leadership to postpone the provincial elective conference, which is expected to take place within a few weeks.
A separate meeting at the Ukhahlamba regional offices in northern KwaZulu-Natal was disrupted by ANC members brandishing traditional weapons and guns.
They also demanded that the provincial conference be delayed and the regional leadership disbanded, charging that the leadership was elected "fraudulently" in December.
At the burial of the slain Mchunu in the Moses Mabhida region outside Pietermaritzburg on Saturday, mourners said Mchunu knew he was on the hit list.
A few weeks ago he had led dozens of unhappy ANC members to a meeting between members of the ANC national working committee and the regional leadership.
They were protesting about gatekeeping and abuse of ANC branch processes to favour the dominant faction in the region.
The group led by Mchunu clashed with bodyguards and several rounds of ammunition were fired and threats were exchanged.
