Ministers admit that solving KwaZulu-Natal political killings will be mammoth task

A high-ranking delegation of security cluster ministers has made a frank admission that solving political killings in KwaZulu-Natal will be enormously challenging.

The delegation — made up of top officials including Police Minister Bheki Cele‚ State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba‚ Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula‚ Justice Minister Michael Masutha‚ National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams‚ and national police commissioner Gen Kehla Sitole — visited the volatile province on Monday at the request of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president made the investigation of political killings an urgent priority after his visit there last week, in the wake of the murders of former ANC councillor Musawenkosi Maqatha Mchunu and IFP councillor Sibuyiselo Dlamini.

The team is to give a preliminary report to Ramaphosa on its findings, based on meetings with the province’s top police brass‚ KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu‚ community safety and liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda, and the team assigned to investigate the killings‚ which have continued unabated.