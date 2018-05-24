National

KZN mayor and two alleged accomplices arrested in Hawks’ raid

The mayor‚ a councillor and an alleged hit man are being charges with conspiracy to commit murder as the province is beset by political killings

24 May 2018 - 13:11 Jeff Wicks
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

A KwaZulu-Natal mayor and two of his alleged accomplices were arrested in a pre-dawn raid by the Hawks on Thursday.

The three were expected to appear in the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court today.

Specialised teams intercepted information of a plot to allegedly assassinate the municipal speaker‚ said Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

"The three suspects — the mayor‚ a councillor and an [alleged] hit man — allegedly planned an assassination plot against the municipal speaker‚ who is [thought] to be an obstacle in the awarding of a tender. It is understood the speaker allegedly suspected undue influence and possible corruption in the process.

Mhlongo said the three would be charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The arrest follows the visit of a high-level delegation made up of top officials including Police Minister Bheki Cele‚ State Security Minister Dipuo Lesatsi-Duba‚ Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula‚ Justice Minister Michael Masutha‚ National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams, and National Police Commissioner General Kehla Sithole‚ who visited the province on Monday in a bid to solve its’s rampant political slayings.

The delegation was in the province following a visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who made the investigation into political killings an urgent priority in the wake of the murders of two councillors in one week.

