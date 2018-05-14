EDITORIAL: Curing SARS is most important

That has been evident in the cumulative total of almost R100bn by which revenue collection has fallen short of national budget targets over the past four fiscal years, culminating in the R48bn shortfall in the latest (2017-18) fiscal year.

Clearly, SA’s economic woes have been one factor: with growth falling consistently short of budget projections, revenue targets have proved consistently too high. But the economy is only part of the problem. A steep decline in compliance levels has played an even bigger part, and that goes to the sharp decline in SARS’s effectiveness, as well as to the decline in tax morality that Treasury officials and tax experts have been bemoaning.

SARS itself has reported a general decline in compliance across all taxes and in April said it was increasingly concerned about the continuous decline in filing of returns and payments by those tasked with the "agency function" — that is, businesses and other organisations that collect PAYE from employees and value-added tax from customers — taxes that they are supposed to pay over. Acting SARS commissioner Mark Kingon reports that revenue collections from large businesses have been flat in recent years. That’s a big problem given that large businesses account for two-thirds of corporate income tax and collect significant amounts of PAYE and VAT.

Tax morality is surely an issue, and who can blame taxpayers for avoiding tax any way they can, given the scandalous conduct of the tax authority itself in recent years, not to mention the capture of the state itself? But Moyane’s restructuring efforts are also implicated: he got rid of SARS’s Large Business Centre and the integrated and specialist capacity it had to engage with large businesses. The results are showing — and so too is the failure of SARS’s operating model to address the challenges across a range of tax types and taxpayers, from customs and excise collections to high-net-worth individuals.