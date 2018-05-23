Cyril Ramaphosa pledges half his salary to new fund in Nelson Mandela’s name

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to donate half his salary to a fund honouring Nelson Mandela in a move aimed at encouraging his countrymen to do more for the poor.

"This fund will be launched on July 18 to mark the 100th anniversary of Madiba’s birth," Ramaphosa said in a speech to lawmakers in Cape Town on Wednesday. "This is a private, citizen-driven initiative that will ask all those with the means to contribute a small portion of their salaries to supporting the many small projects that build the nation."

Ramaphosa became one of the wealthiest black South Africans during a 14-year stint in business and is paid R3.6m a year as President. He has drawn praise on social media for flying with the national airline, at times in economy class, inviting the public to join him on early morning walks and clamping down on the graft within the government and state companies that became endemic under his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

In his speech, Ramaphosa announced the establishment of a new presidential council, comprising government ministers, business leaders and industry experts, to ensure state companies are properly managed, and appointed a new panel headed by former judge Robert Nugent to probe the management and administration of the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Bloomberg