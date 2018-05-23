Politics

News Leader

WATCH: How has Cyril Ramaphosa fared so far?

23 May 2018 - 08:23 Business Day TV
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been office for 100 days.

But this is no time to take a break — public sector wage negotiations rage on, with some unions accusing others of pandering to Ramaphosa’s commitment to cutting the public sector wage bill.

Political analyst Daniel Silke discussed his report card on the president’s 100 days in office with Business Day TV.

Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about his thoughts on the president’s first 100 days in office

Cyril Ramaphosa underwhelming so far, says Mmusi Maimane

Ramaphosa is governing on a fragile, compromised mandate, says the opposition party
Politics
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa urged to cut spending and shrink Cabinet

The DA charges that the bloated Zuma-era Cabinet lives on through Ramaphosa’s administration
National
2 days ago

Ramaphosa to address SA’s biggest board meeting, The Directors Event

SA’s highest-ranking government official to address The Directors Event with his keynote message
Business
1 day ago

Protesting Adcock Ingram workers have Cyril Ramaphosa in their sights

Giwusa says Bidvest’s acquisition of control in the company ushered in a draconian labour regime, which it sees as in line with the president’s ...
Companies
23 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: Why state's reforms are crucial should the market run out of love

The question is whether Cyril Ramaphosa can solidify his grip on the ANC and take on the unions
Opinion
3 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa removes Kate O’Regan as chair in Tom Moyane’s disciplinary inquiry

The President has appointed Azhar Bham SC as the presiding officer in the inquiry, after Moyane’s legal team complained about O’Regan’s objectivity
National
20 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Now imagine Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's ...
Politics
2.
ANC could face fresh clashes over Expropriation ...
Politics
3.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Is Ramaphosa winning?
Politics
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Yes, people need land. But jobs ...
Politics
5.
The DA has been lying to get rid of me, says ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.