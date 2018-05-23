News Leader
WATCH: How has Cyril Ramaphosa fared so far?
23 May 2018 - 08:23
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been office for 100 days.
But this is no time to take a break — public sector wage negotiations rage on, with some unions accusing others of pandering to Ramaphosa’s commitment to cutting the public sector wage bill.
Political analyst Daniel Silke discussed his report card on the president’s 100 days in office with Business Day TV.
