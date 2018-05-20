A second woman files rape complaint against Danny Jordaan
Safa boss Danny Jordaan is facing new criminal charges after a prominent author who is also the niece of a top politician opened a case of sexual harassment against him this week.
The Sunday Times reports that the 40-year-old research consultant opened a case against Jordaan at Parkview police station in Johannesburg this week — just over a month after former ANC MP and musician Jennifer Ferguson opened a case of rape against Jordaan.
The latest case emerged as Ferguson’s affidavit to police, revealed here for the first time, gives a graphic account of the alleged rape.
"The bedroom door opened and he entered without my permission. By then I was semi-naked. He forcefully took me … and I could not defend myself. I entered [a] state of shock."
Jordaan has denied the rape allegations and is yet to appear in court.
Read the full story in the Sunday Times.
Please sign in or register to comment.