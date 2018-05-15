National

Decision to recall ambassador ‘outrageous’, say SA’s Jewish organisations

15 May 2018 - 09:46 Staff Writer
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) and South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) are furious about the government’s decision to pull its ambassador out of Israel.

The withdrawal was in response to the Israeli army’s killing of 59 Palestinians protesting the inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday.

SAJBD and SAZF issued a strongly worded media release on Tuesday morning.

"The South African government’s decision to withdraw the South African ambassador from Israel is outrageous and displays gross double-standards against the Jewish state.

"While we‚ the South African Jewish Board of Deputies and the South African Zionist Federation‚ regret the loss of life of civilians‚ we recognise that Israel as a sovereign state has the right to defend its own border and its own citizens.

Israel was facing real danger "with the incitement by Hamas of its own population to storm the security fence and attack Israeli civilians".

"By withdrawing its ambassador‚ SA is essentially walking away from playing any meaningful role in finding a sorely needed resolution to the conflict.

The SAJBD and SAZF said that the rhetoric used by the government had spilt into anti-Semitic comments on various social media platforms and "the biggest losers are the South African Jewish community‚ and other peace-loving South Africans".

"This is a victory only for extremism in the Middle East. We call on the South African government to reconsider its decision immediately," the statement said.

SA withdraws ambassador to Israel after deadly Gaza attack

The government condemns ‘violent and destructive aggression’ by Israeli forces on Gaza border
World
16 hours ago

Israeli forces kill scores of Palestinians during massive protest along Gaza border

Israel’s military, which has airdropped leaflets warning protesters to stay away from the frontier, says it stopped militants from laying a ...
World
19 hours ago

FT COMMENT: March to disaster in the Middle East

There is little doubt that President Donald Trump’s unilateral decision on Iran’s nuclear deal has markedly escalated the risk of a ...
Opinion
6 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Consolation for the terminally ill: study finds a ...
National
2.
Zwelakhe Ntshepe quits helm of arms maker Denel ...
National
3.
Equal Education names panel to probe sexual ...
National
4.
Active jobs are linked to earlier death for men — ...
National

Related Articles

SA withdraws ambassador to Israel after deadly Gaza attack
World / Middle East

Israeli forces kill scores of Palestinians during massive protest along Gaza ...
World / Middle East

Foreign powers and Syria meet in Kazakhstan to discuss Syrian war
World / Middle East

FT COMMENT: March to disaster in the Middle East
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.