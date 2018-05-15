Decision to recall ambassador ‘outrageous’, say SA’s Jewish organisations

"While we‚ the South African Jewish Board of Deputies and the South African Zionist Federation‚ regret the loss of life of civilians‚ we recognise that Israel as a sovereign state has the right to defend its own border and its own citizens.

Israel was facing real danger "with the incitement by Hamas of its own population to storm the security fence and attack Israeli civilians".

"By withdrawing its ambassador‚ SA is essentially walking away from playing any meaningful role in finding a sorely needed resolution to the conflict.

The SAJBD and SAZF said that the rhetoric used by the government had spilt into anti-Semitic comments on various social media platforms and "the biggest losers are the South African Jewish community‚ and other peace-loving South Africans".

"This is a victory only for extremism in the Middle East. We call on the South African government to reconsider its decision immediately," the statement said.