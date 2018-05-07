National

Department was wrong to name Baby M’s father as rapist, says NPA

07 May 2018 - 16:09 Karyn Maughan
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has reined in the Gauteng department of social development‚ saying it was "unfortunate" that it named Baby M’s father as the girl’s alleged rapist.

The department said on Sunday in a statement — and again at a press briefing on Monday — that it was determined to get justice for Baby M‚ who was raped as a two-month-old. The girl’s mother was convicted for protecting the child’s rapist — who the department said was "believed" to be the girl’s father.

But the NPA said on Monday it did not have enough evidence to prosecute anyone for the rape.

"The seminal fluid found on the baby’s nappy and private parts did not produce a DNA profile. We did not have enough evidence to pursue any male person for the baby’s rape‚" said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

The girl’s dad‚ speaking to eNCA’s Checkpoint‚ denied committing the rape.

