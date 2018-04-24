Public-sector unions rejected a request by the government for a postponement of wage negotiations and are now demanding that it return to the negotiating table on Tuesday afternoon.

The unions‚ both affiliates of union federation Cosatu and others not part of the federation‚ were angry at a statement released by acting public service and administration minister Naledi Pandor requesting more time to prepare for negotiations.

Unions say the statement was released to the public without their consultation as parties involved in the negotiations.

Pandor released the statement on April 22 on behalf of the mandate committee. The committee consists of the ministers of finance‚ defence‚ health‚ basic education‚ justice and correctional services‚ police‚ co-operative governance and traditional affairs‚ labour‚ state security‚ higher education and training‚ home affairs‚ planning‚ monitoring‚ and evaluation‚ and social development.

Public-sector negotiations began seven months ago but a deal has yet to be reached. The unions’ opening demands as part of an intended one-year agreement were for a 12% increase for salary levels 1 to 7; 11% for levels 8 to 10; and 10% for levels 11 and 12.

The counter offer, presented in January, was a multi-year deal, offering consumer price index (CPI) plus 1.5% for levels 1 to 7 employees; CPI plus 1% for levels 8 to 10; and CPI plus 0.5% for levels 11 and 12.

In the statement, Pandor requested time for consultation and appealed to public servants to be patient in order for the parties to reach a workable and sustainable agreement. But the unions have rejected the request for a postponement and were preparing for a total public-sector shutdown.

"As organised labour, we have constituted a team that is working at all the logistics towards the issue of a total shutdown. That is why we are starting with the pickets [next week] … Our workers should have been paid adjusted salaries by April 15 and the 30th is going to pass without any agreement reached.

"We are saying together, as all the unions, that we want them back [at the negotiating table on Tuesday] afternoon. We are not agreeing to any postponement. That is why we are beginning with the rolling mass action of the pickets to ensure that as we shut down the public service‚ the public understands that we have done everything in our power to ensure services are not disrupted‚" said Mugwena Maluleke‚ general secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU).

Unions said they were frustrated by the change in the Cabinet‚ which resulted in a new minister for the sector‚ and that the employer also changed the team that was negotiating on behalf of the government‚ which had reversed the progress made.

They also complained that meetings were constantly postponed‚ a sign that the government did not take the negotiation process seriously. The unions represent 1.3-million public servants.