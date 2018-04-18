Judge Nkola Motata still has a chance to convince the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that he should not be removed from office.

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal‚ in its report dated April 12‚ made public on Tuesday‚ found that Motata’s conduct at the scene of a car accident in January 2007‚ when he drove into the wall of a house in Johannesburg‚ and the remarks he made at the time‚ were racist and prejudicial to the impartiality and dignity of the courts.

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal said the provisions of section 177(1)(a) of the Constitution should be invoked in this instance.

Section 177(1)(a) states that a judge may be removed from office if the JSC finds that the judge suffers from an incapacity‚ is grossly incompetent or is guilty of gross misconduct.

JSC secretary Sello Chiloane said Motata had been provided with the Judicial Conduct Tribunal report and had been asked‚ together with the complainants in the matter‚ to make further written submissions on the tribunal’s conclusion.