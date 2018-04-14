‘Missing’ Gupta jet lands at Lanseria airport

A private jet used by the Gupta family at the heart of corruption allegations against ex-president Jacob Zuma has been flown back to South Africa where it was grounded by a court order, an official said Saturday.

The Bombardier Global 6000 landed at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg late Friday night from Dubai with just two pilots on board, Mike Christoph, the airport’s operations manager, told AFP.

The Indian-born Gupta brothers — Ajay, Atul and Rajesh — are implicated in an investigation into corrupt dealings with Zuma. Their business allegedly benefitted from favourable government contracts and mining deals.

The High Court in Johannesburg on March 19 had given the Guptas 15 days to hand over the luxury aircraft to the airport.

"It’s grounded," said Christoph.

"As an airport we have to comply with court orders and we cannot provide it with any services, we will not fuel it, we will not do anything with the aircraft." Zuma resigned in February under pressure from ANC ruling party lawmakers after nine years in power tainted by fraud scandals.

AFP